Carolyn M. Gaudette, 83, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away January 16, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on April 16, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Lucien and Evelyn Provost Gaudette.
She was educated in Pittsfield schools and was a 1954 graduate of St. Joseph High School. She then went on to Berkshire Community College and Daytona Beach Community College.
Ms. Gaudette worked for many years, having worked for General Electric as a Steno-typist; The Berkshire Eagle as their Cheshire Correspondent Journalist; she was a records research specialist for the City of Daytona; she was the Executive Director of the Village at October Mountain Condominiums and also wrote for the Catholic Observer.
She enjoyed reading, baking, dancing, writing, playing the piano, and discussing politics.
Ms. Gaudette leaves behind her daughter, Deborah A. Silveira of Pittsfield; sons, David P. Rueger and wife Margaretmary of Dalton, and Jeffrey Rueger and wife Kristine of Pittsfield; sister, Kathy M. Eichorn and husband Robert of Pittsfield; five grandhchildren, Kristen Silveira, Matthew Silveira and wife Amanda, Holly Rueger, Hannah Rueger and Emily Rueger. As well as several nieces and nephews. She also leaves her former husband, Donald F. Rueger.
She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Gaudette, and her longtime companion, Gerald Casey.
The family would like to give a special thank you to her caregiver, Becky Giroux for her kindness and compassion. The family would also like to acknowledge, Peggy for her kindness and support.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Ms. Gaudette will be held, MONDAY, January 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Michael Shershanovich, Pastor of St. Joseph Church. Burial will be held at a later date. Calling hours will precede the service from 11:00am to 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Boy's Town in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 18, 2020