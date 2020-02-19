Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Carolyn P. Broderick


1933 - 2020
Carolyn P. Broderick Obituary
Carolyn Pauline Broderick, 86, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away February 16, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

Born in Pittsfield on April 17, 1933, the daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Lomenski Forgey, she attended Dalton schools.

She married the late James J. Broderick on January 1, 1959. He predeceased her on January 9, 1986.

Primarily a homemaker, she had retired from J.J. Newberry's on North Street, where she managed the lunch counter for 20 years. She also previously worked for Harry's Supermarket and Howard Johnsons.

She attended the former St. Mary's Church, had a love for animals, especially her cat, Lily. Carolyn enjoyed going to tag sales, crafting, and was a movie fan. She also enjoyed going to her children's sporting events.

Mrs. Broderick leaves behind three daughters, JoAnn A. Kronick of Pittsfield, Kelly A. Thibodeau and husband, Craig of Pittsfield, and Shannon M. Ascolillo of Orlando, FL; three sons, James P. Broderick and wife, Linda of Schenectady, NY, Michael A. Broderick of Pittsfield, and John D. Broderick of Pittsfield; as well as his sister, Elizabeth Moore and her husband, Robert of Pittsfield; twelve grandchildren, three-great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She was predeceased by a son, Kevin Broderick in 2017; two sisters, Grace Wager and JoAnn Garcia and a brother, Edward Forgey.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Per her wishes, there will be no services or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 19, 2020
