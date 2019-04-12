|
Carolyn P. Webber, 94, died peacefully on April 4, 2019 in Troy, New York. Carolyn was the daughter of Andrew Herschel and Caroline Bender Perkins.
She is survived by two sons, David and Jeffrey and his wife, and by five grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband Donald M. Webber, Carolyn was predeceased by her five brothers and two sisters, and former daughter-in-law.
A service celebrating Carolyn's life will be held at the Berkshire Community Church, 45 Cemetery Road, Richmond, MA, on April 13, 2019 at 12:00pm. Donations can be made to the Elizabeth Malone Fund, Eddy Geriatric Center, 2256 Burdett Ave., Troy, NY 12180.
Condolences may be left online at simplechoicescremation.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 12, 2019