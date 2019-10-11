Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellington Funeral Service
220 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 445-4064
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
235 Dalton-Division Rd.
Pittsfield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Tarbell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Tarbell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Tarbell Obituary
The world lost a sweet, loving and self-sacrificing person when Carolyn Tarbell passed away on September 28, 2019. Carolyn was the third child of the late Susie Shipton and Harold Volk Andrews.

Carolyn was a graduate of Pittsfield High School, the Class of 1945. In addition to raising her three girls, she worked for General Electric for more than twenty-five years in the insurance and payroll departments.

Carolyn is survived by her brother, Donald Andrews (Shirley), and her sister, Joan Benjamin. She is also survived by her three daughters, Barbara Wolfe (Stephen) of Thousand Oaks, CA., Karen Phillips of Pittsfield, and Darlene Chazey (Bill) of Windsor, MA.. Carolyn also leaves behind her brother-in-law, Dr. David Tarbell of Long Island, NY..

Carolyn was blessed with five grandchildren; Joelle Thompson, Marc Thompson (Jennifer), William J. "Trey" Chazey (Savannah), Alyssa Chazey, and Rebecca Chazey, as well as her great-grandchildren; Sierra Thompson, Fiona Goldstein and William J. "Liam"Chazey IV.

Carolyn was predeceased by her husband Everett, as well as her sister, Marion Longstreeth (Bert). She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Paul Phillips; her sister-in-law, Rachel Shultis and her husband Harold, as well as her brother-in-law, Edwin Benjamin.

Funeral Notice:

A memorial service for Carolyn Tarbell will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 235 Dalton-Division Rd, Pittsfield, MA, with local Elder, David Daunais, officiating. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now