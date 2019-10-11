|
The world lost a sweet, loving and self-sacrificing person when Carolyn Tarbell passed away on September 28, 2019. Carolyn was the third child of the late Susie Shipton and Harold Volk Andrews.
Carolyn was a graduate of Pittsfield High School, the Class of 1945. In addition to raising her three girls, she worked for General Electric for more than twenty-five years in the insurance and payroll departments.
Carolyn is survived by her brother, Donald Andrews (Shirley), and her sister, Joan Benjamin. She is also survived by her three daughters, Barbara Wolfe (Stephen) of Thousand Oaks, CA., Karen Phillips of Pittsfield, and Darlene Chazey (Bill) of Windsor, MA.. Carolyn also leaves behind her brother-in-law, Dr. David Tarbell of Long Island, NY..
Carolyn was blessed with five grandchildren; Joelle Thompson, Marc Thompson (Jennifer), William J. "Trey" Chazey (Savannah), Alyssa Chazey, and Rebecca Chazey, as well as her great-grandchildren; Sierra Thompson, Fiona Goldstein and William J. "Liam"Chazey IV.
Carolyn was predeceased by her husband Everett, as well as her sister, Marion Longstreeth (Bert). She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, Paul Phillips; her sister-in-law, Rachel Shultis and her husband Harold, as well as her brother-in-law, Edwin Benjamin.
Funeral Notice:
A memorial service for Carolyn Tarbell will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 235 Dalton-Division Rd, Pittsfield, MA, with local Elder, David Daunais, officiating. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 11, 2019