|
|
DALTON - Carolyn W. Pierce, 85 of East Housatonic Street, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019 at Craneville Place of Dalton, where she had been a resident since March.
Born on August 19, 1933 in Pittsfield, the son of the late William and Florence Proctor Wagner, she graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1951 as well as from Westfield State University and Tufts University.
She worked as a physical education teacher at Crosby and Reid Schools in Pittsfield as well as a real estate agent.
Carolyn was a member of St. Stephens Episcopal Church. She was active with Rotary International, she was the first women president of the Dalton Club as well as a former District Governor.
She was predeceased by her husband Wadsworth R. Pierce who passed away on September 10, 1995, whom she married July 12, 1980.
Carolyn is survived by her daughter Lauren Swick, sons Keith Otto and Jeffery Otto, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
FUNERAL NOTICE- A memorial service for Mrs. Carolyn W. Pierce will be held Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10AM with Rt. Rev. John Tarrant officiating. There will be no calling hours. Donations in her memory may be made to Rotary International in care of the BARTLETT-WELLINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 525 Main St., Dalton, MA 01226. Please visit www.wellingtonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences to her family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 23, 2019