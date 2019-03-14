Home

Caron Marie (Sprague) LaForest, 62 of North Adams, MA died on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.

She was born in North Adams, MA on August 17, 1956 a daughter of Ronald and Carmen E. (Cavallaro) Sprague. Caron attended local schools, and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1975. She went on to earn a Bachelor's degree from North Adams State College.

Caron was last employed by North Adams Public Schools, where she taught English as a second language and Spanish for several years. She enjoyed growing plants, and was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church.

Survivors include her husband, Daniel B. LaForest, whom she married on June 8, 1996. She also leaves her daughter Roshan Sprague of Pittsfield, MA; sons Stephen LaForest; and Michael LaForest, both of North Adams, MA; and her brother David M. Sprague of North Adams, MA.

FUNERAL NOTICE: The funeral for Caron LaForest will be Monday March 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPELS, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. A calling hour will be Monday morning from 10-11 at the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 14, 2019
