|
|
Northborough, MA- Carrie Gest Blum, 59, of Church Street in Northborough, a native of Williamstown, MA, died unexpectedly Thursday morning, January 2, 2020 at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.
Carrie was born in Pittsfield, MA on June 18, 1960, the daughter of John Hodge and Nancy (Hart) Markgraf. She was raised and educated in Williamstown, graduating from Mount Greylock Regional High School, Class of 1978.
She attended Middlebury College where she received her Bachelor's degree in Biology. She went on to earn her PhD in Psychology from the University of Vermont.
At the time of her passing, she worked as a research scientist for the Sunovion Pharmaceutical Company in Marlborough. Previously she had been employed by the Merck Corporation in New Jersey and prior to joining Merck she taught at the University of Texas in Houston. Her first teaching position was at the University of Miami from 1987 to 1993.
Most recently Carrie had the distinguished honor of being appointed President of the Safety Pharmacology Society, where she held membership for the past 16 years.
While residing in New Jersey, Carrie was a founding member of the New Jersey Brain Bee, an advocacy educational group to introduce and inspire children into the field of science.
Carrie was an independent, strong and well-organized woman who was known for her kind, gentle and giving spirit. Professionally, she was well respected by her peers and colleagues in the pharmaceutical field.
She was a lover of animals, enjoyed traveling and time shared with her family.
On May 6, 1989 in Miami she was married to Philip C. Blum who survives.
Carrie leaves one sister, Sarah Markgraf of Weehawken, NJ, one aunt, and several uncles and nephews as well as a host of friends.
She was predeceased by her son, Justin Philip Blum, who passed away on February 12, 2019, and her parents.
A memorial service in celebration of her life will be conducted Saturday at 11:00 A.M. at the Guilford Community Church in the Algiers section of Guilford with Pastor Lise Sparrow officiating. A reception will follow the services to be held in the church's fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Carrie's name may be made to the Baypath Humane Society, 500 Legacy Farms North, Hopkinton, MA 01748.
To sign an online guestbook with messages of e-condolence to the family please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 18, 2020