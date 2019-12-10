|
|
Catarina A. Monteleone Frieri, 95, of Pittsfield, MA, died Friday, December 6, 2019, at Mt. Greylock Extended Care in Pittsfield.
She was born in Pittsfield on June 15, 1924, the daughter of Anthony and Rose Flossic Monteleone. Catarina attended local schools and graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1942. During WWII, she took an apprentice job at General Electric as a defense worker, building parts for the U.S. Navy. She returned to G.E. in 1965, as the first women foreman, in the Power Transformer Protective Equipment Area. Catarina retired in 1991 after 26 years of service, when her department relocated to San Juan, Puerto Rico. After retiring, Catarina took up quilting and joined the former Yankee Pride Quilters Guild. An avid reader since high school, Catarina was the 2009 Champion book borrower at the Berkshire Athenaeum. She also swam 3 days a week at the Pittsfield YMCA, for the last 28 years. A lifelong Republican, she was a parishioner at the former Mount Carmel Church and more recently, Sacred Heart Church.
Mrs. Frieri was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and loving husband of 68 years, Leo Anthony Frieri in 2013, a younger sister, Anna Nena Fidalgo in 2019, brother-in-law, Alfred Fidalgo in 2015 and a teenage son, Anthony Leo Frieri in 1971. Catarina is survived by her son, Michael and his wife Patricia of Irving, TX, two grandchildren, Michael Frieri of Midland, TX and Catherine Frieri Crossno of Fulshear, TX, nine great-grandchildren and a sister-in law, Judy Frieri Zradi of Pittsfield.
FUNERAL NOTICE: FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 is assisting the family. There will be no calling hours. Services and burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery will be Thursday, December 12 at 11:00 A.M. with the Rev. Geoffrey J. Deeker C.S.S. officiating. Please meet directly at the gravesite in section 11. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made directly to HospiceCare in the Berkshires, 877 South St., Suite 1W, Pittsfield, MA 01201. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 10, 2019