Catherine Ann Condon
1931 - 2020
Catherine Ann Condon, age 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020.

Catherine was born in Pittsfield, the daughter of Agnes and Walter Komuniecki. She was married for fifty one years to her beloved Richard Condon. Together they raised five children, Ronald, Pamela, John, Karl, and Kenneth.

Catherine was an avid seamstress, knitter, baker, and patron of the Arts. She is survived by her five children, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

A private memorial will take place at a later date..

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jul. 3, 2020.
