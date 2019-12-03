Home

Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Catherine Deloye

Catherine Deloye Obituary
Catherine Danylieko Deloye, 90, of 93 Summer Street, Lanesborough, died Friday, November 29, 2019, at Springside of Pittsfield.

Born in Pittsfield on October 14, 1929, the daughter or Roman and Mary Iwaszko Danylieko, she was a 1947 graduate of Pittsfield High School.

Mrs. Deloye was employed as a book keeper for Yankee Plumbing and Heating, retiring in 1995.

She was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Lanesborough where she was very active.

Mrs. Deloye is survived by her daughter: Linda C. Deloye and her companion Edward A. Dush of Hinsdale; her son: Stephen B. (and Deborah A.) Deloye of the Town of Washington; two grandchildren: Jason B. Deloye of Pittsfield and Katherine C. Deloye of the Washington, MA; a sister: Ann Uliasz and a brother: Nicholas (and Lena) Danylieko, both of Pittsfield; and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by one sister: Nellie Christopher and three brothers: William, John, and Wilfred Danylieko.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Private graveside service for Catherine Deloye will be held in the SPRING at Riverside Cemetery in Lanesborough. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lanesborough Fire Department or to the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter both in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 3, 2019
