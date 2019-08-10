|
|
Lee - Catherine Elizabeth Hayes, age 84, formerly of 85 Summer St., Lee, MA, died August 7, 2019 at Fairview Commons, Great Barrington, MA.
She was born at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford, CT, on February 16, 1935. Her parents were Edmund A. and Marie O'Connell Hayes of Lee, MA. Kay graduated from St. Mary's School in 1949 and Lee High School in 1953. Following completion of high school, she worked as an export clerk at Kimberly-Clark Corp. in Lee. She attended Berkshire Business College in Pittsfield. For 23 years Kay worked at the Marian Helpers Center in Stockbridge retiring in 1993.
Devoted to her faith and community, Kay was a communicant of St. Mary's Church, Lee, where she was a Lector, Choir Member, President of the St. Mary-St. Martha Sodality and a member of the Adoration Society. She was a volunteer at the Recording for the Blind and Norman Rockwell Museum.
Kay had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. Her friendliness and good nature brightened lives of residents and staff at the homes where she lived. She liked poetry and would recite poems she learned as a child. One of the poems she wrote was published in the Marian Helpers magazine. She enjoyed music. She knew the words to many songs and enjoyed singing with the entertainers and residents at Fairview Commons.
She loved photography and would take photos and movies at family events. She truly enjoyed spending time with her family especially at the homestead and at the cottage on Greenwater Pond. Kay will be remembered for her fun loving, positive and kind hearted spirit.
Kay is survived by her sisters, Patricia A. Plourde and Mary M. Morrissey (William) of Lee and her brother Edmund J. Hayes (Susan) of Naples, FL., her niece and godchild, Brenda Calvert (Clark) of Fayetteville, Arkansas, her nieces: Amy M. Hayes (Gary Levene) of San Francisco, CA: Melissa Pierce (Jon) of Aurora, CO; Kaitlin Reimann (Christopher) of Chicago, IL; and her nephew, Patrick R. Hayes (Amy) of St. Charles, IL. She also leaves ten grand nieces and nephews; Cameron Calvert; Emma, Ned and Aedan Hayes; Grace and Jack Pierce, Charles and Peter Reimann, and Mikayla and Andy Levene.
The family would like to extend deep gratitude for the professional and compassionate care given to Kay. We would especially like to thank those who worked at the former Cameron House in Lenox, the staff at Fairview Commons and Hospice Care in the Berkshires.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Catherine E. Hayes will be held on Wednesday, August 14th. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, Lee, celebrated by Fr. Brian McGrath, Pastor. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours are Wednesday, August 14th, from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires or St. Mary's School in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St., Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 10, 2019