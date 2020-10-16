Catherine M. Gray, 95, of Great Barrington died Thursday October 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 3, 1925 in Alford, daughter of Peter and Mary (Morandi) Verones. She was a graduate of the former Searles High School class of 1943. Catherine furthered her education and worked as a lab tech at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady N.Y. then went on to work as an executive secretary for Worthington Corporation. She was an avid golfer, played Bridge and Pitch at the Senior Center up until the start of COVID, she loved feeding the birds, enjoyed gardening and had her pilots license and enjoyed flying planes. Her husband Peter Gray whom she met in 1948 predeceased her in 2010. Catherine is survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Peter Gray she was predeceased by her brother, John P. Verones and sister, Elizabeth (Verones) Lee.
In keeping with Catherine's wishes all services were private. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Catherine's memory may be made to S.B.V.A.S. in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com
