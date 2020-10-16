1/
Catherine M. Gray
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine M. Gray, 95, of Great Barrington died Thursday October 1, 2020 at her home. She was born on June 3, 1925 in Alford, daughter of Peter and Mary (Morandi) Verones. She was a graduate of the former Searles High School class of 1943. Catherine furthered her education and worked as a lab tech at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady N.Y. then went on to work as an executive secretary for Worthington Corporation. She was an avid golfer, played Bridge and Pitch at the Senior Center up until the start of COVID, she loved feeding the birds, enjoyed gardening and had her pilots license and enjoyed flying planes. Her husband Peter Gray whom she met in 1948 predeceased her in 2010. Catherine is survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Peter Gray she was predeceased by her brother, John P. Verones and sister, Elizabeth (Verones) Lee.

In keeping with Catherine's wishes all services were private. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in Catherine's memory may be made to S.B.V.A.S. in care of the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South Street Great Barrington MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Birches-Roy Funeral Home
33 South St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
(413) 528-3080
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved