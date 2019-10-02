|
Mrs. Catherine M. Menard, of Pittsfield, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on December 16, 1934, the daughter of the late Oscar and Bertha Young Menard, she graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1952. She attended St. Luke's School of Nursing and then went on take classes at Berkshire Community College.
After school, Catherine traveled the world, following her first husband, Thomas Lawson, on his journey with the United States Air Force. Together they went from Turkey to California, and then to Great Barrington, MA., where they settled.
Catherine was a devoted mother who was always there for her children. She enjoyed farming very much. She was the proud owner of the well-known Chanticleer Christmas Tree Farm, where she was born and raised. She also dabbled in the poultry farming (she was a tough 'ole bird). Amongst many other things, Catherine was a lifeguard at Springside Park and a girl scout leader. She enjoyed spending at home watching golf and The Big Bang Theory with her closest nephew, Rick Gingras. She spoke two languages, loved the ocean, roller-skating, and her eccentric personality influenced many people.
Ms. Menard was a member of St. Mark's Church.
Besides her children; Thomas "Woody" Lawson III, Beth Lawson Rothweiler, Greg Lawson, and Christopher Lawson, she is survived by her grandchildren; Brittney Rothweiler, Mia Rothweiler, Greg Lawson Jr., and Levi Lawson. Catherine is also survived by her Fresh Air sons, Jacinto Cruz and Corey Alexander. Catherine was predeceased by her siblings; Alfred Menard, Louis Gingras Menard, and Elaine Harris Menard.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Ms. Catherine Menard will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, with Rev. Christopher Fedoryshyn, Administrator, officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Red Cross in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 2, 2019