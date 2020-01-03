|
Catherine Yvonne (LaMagdeline) Kilburn, 82 of Eatonville, Washington died at her home on Friday, December 27, 2019. She was born in Hoosick Falls, New York on June 27, 1937 a daughter to the late Medause and Lola (Bailey) LaMagdeline. She attended school in New York and graduated from Hoosick Falls High School. After marriage, she lived in several small towns in New Jersey, New York, and Massachusetts. In the late 1970's, she moved to Sitka, Alaska with her family. She resided there until the early 1990's.
Catherine moved to Washington 20 years ago to live closer to her sons. Gardening and painting were two of her favorite hobbies, and she spent time doing both while living in Eatonville. Catherine was not much of a sports fan, but she had passion and a place in her heart for her two favorite Seattle teams- the Mariners and the Seahawks. She enjoyed watching both teams play and win. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.
Survivors include her two sons, Rex Kilburn of Kiana, Alaska and Joseph Kilburn of Eatonville, Washington. She also leaves three grandchildren, Hanako Sarah Winters, Jeremy Joseph and Aaron Warren Kilburn, and two great grandchildren, Asami Rose Winters and Beckham Rene Kilburn. She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, the late Joseph P. Kilburn and by her son, Richard Joseph Kilburn.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral service to celebrate the life of Catherine Kilburn will be held at 11a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPEL, 521 West Main Street in North Adams, MA. Burial will be in the spring in the family plot in Scottsville Cemetery, Danby, VT. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 3, 2020