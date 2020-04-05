|
Ms. Cathy A. Robinson, 65, of Pittsfield, passed away on March 31, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on October 11, 1954, the daughter of Patrick A Robinson (Cynthia) of Deerfield Beach, Florida and Carol A. O'Neil Robinson of Pittsfield, she graduated from St. Joseph's High School.
For much of her career, Cathy worked for Wilkie's Catering at Berkshire Hills Country Club.
She lived in Florida for many years, where she was able to fully enjoy the beach. Cathy loved hosting get-togethers, particularly her "soup nights", barbecues, birthday celebrations, and holiday gatherings. It was during these times she was able to take advantage of spending time with her family, especially her great nieces and nephews, as well as her dear friends. She loved cooking, taking trips to the casino and enjoying many a concert at Tanglewood. Cathy had a love of flamingos, and over the years, accumulated many related treasures!
Besides her son, Sean P. Robinson, Cathy leaves behind her parents. She is survived by her siblings, Kim A. Bilotta, Kevin P. Robinson (Laurie), and Kerry P. Robinson (Candace). Cathy also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Kellie Robinson, Kevin Robinson II, Taylor Robinson, and Mackenzie Robinson, as well as many great nieces and nephews.
Funeral Notice:
There will be no formal funeral services for Ms. Cathy A Robinson. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in her memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 5, 2020