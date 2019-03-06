Home

Cecelia "Ceil" (Izzo) Decelles, 77, beloved wife of Paul Decelles, lost her courageous battle with AML surrounded by her loving family at her home on February 28, 2019.

Ceil was born in Pittsfield, MA and was the daughter of the late Joseph Izzo and Angelina (Poloidoro) Izzo.

Ceil always had a beautiful, welcoming smile and hug for everyone she met.

A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019, 12:00 Noon at St. Joseph Parish, 200 Pleasant Street, in Epping, NH.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 6, 2019
