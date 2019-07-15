|
Cecelia Katherine Rainka, age 96, of Pittsfield died Friday July 12, 2019 at Berkshire Place, where she had resided for the past four years. She was born in Pittsfield on February 17, 1923, the daughter of the late Alexander and Teofila Kulis Koldys. She was educated in Pittsfield schools and was a 1940 graduate of Pittsfield High School. She was a graduate of the former Berkshire Business School.
Mrs. Rainka had been employed as a key punch operator at General Electric, retiring in 1983. She was a communicant of the former Holy Family Church, as well as St. Joseph Church. She enjoyed music and dancing and was a faithful Red Sox fan.
Mrs. Rainka married the love of her life, Henry F. Rainka, on August 16, 1947 at Holy Family Church. Henry died on May 23, 1984, leaving a void in Cecelia's life for the next thirty-five years.
Cecelia is survived by her daughter: Patricia S. (and Robert) Geller of Pittsfield; her son: Stanley A. (and Susan) Rainka of Ballston Lake, NY; her sister: Susan J. Hospod of Pittsfield; her sister-in-law: Rita Koldys of Pittsfield; her grandchildren: Matthew (and Sharon) Rainka, Kathleen (and Mark) DeGiacomo, Erika Geller, and Cameron (and Leila) Geller. She was the proud great-grandmother of four great-grandsons: Ryan, Connor, Jason and Ethan, a great-granddaughter Olivia and a second great-granddaughter to be born later this year. She also leaves her beloved nieces and nephews.
Cecelia was predeceased by her two brothers: Raymond and Francis Koldys, her sister: Virginia Koldys and an infant son: Henry F. Rainka Jr.
Mom had many care-givers over the years; thank you to Sharon who was the first. The family will be forever grateful to the staff and care-givers at Berkshire Place, especially Mom's friend Pat. Your care and compassion were so appreciated. We also want to acknowledge Barbara Conway who cared for the spiritual life of Mom, which was so important to her.
She loved us all. How lucky we were.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mrs. Rainka will be held WEDNESDAY, JULY 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Monsignor Michael Shershanovich, Pastor. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 8:30 am until 9:30 am at DERY FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations may be made in her name to St. Joseph Church or its cemetery fund, in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 15, 2019