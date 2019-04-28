|
|
Cecile Johnson Lovejoy of North Easton, MA, formerly of Pittsfield, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 2, after a period of declining health.
A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, May 4, at 9 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 191 Elm St., Pittsfield. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Pittsfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Copley at Stoughton c/o Cheryl Woodward, Activity Director, 380 Sumner St., Stoughton, MA 02072.
View Cecile's complete obituary at: https://www.legacy.com/obituaries/berkshire/obituary.aspx?pid=191506992
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019