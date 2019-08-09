|
With sadness and gratitude for her life, we share with so many family members and friends that Cecily "Cecy" Beal Mills, wife of Bob Mills (deceased) passed away on July 24. She was with beloved family, in quiet and peace, in the city she held great affection for Portland, Me.
Cecy lived a creative and giving life filled with diverse friends, experiences, and humanitarian commitments. As a relentless teacher and volunteer she touched many from young children to the elderly, in communities and causes from NYC to the Berkshires, and of course Maine. Her love of both animals and books was legendary.
Cecily leaves behind daughters Melissa French of Berwick and Darrow Hoeck of Denver; brothers Sam Beal of Portland and Robert Beal of Milwaukee; and stepchildren Bob Mills and his sister Laurie Mills both of Duxbury; along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends. She was also mother of Tracy Hoeck, stepmom of Chris Mills and sister of Willis Paine Beal, Jr. all of whom pre-deceased her.
On behalf of her family, please raise your glass to share a toast of gratefulness for Cecy having been a dynamic and caring presence in all of our lives.
There will a private family farewell for Cecily in Great Barrington, MA. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice Care in the Berkshires where she volunteered for many years or Hospice of Southern Maine for their tender support.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 9, 2019