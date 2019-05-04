|
|
Mrs. Celestine M. "Cel" (D'Ambrosi) Campoli, 98 of Pittsfield passed away Wednesday, April 25, 2019 at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility.
She was born in Rensselaer, NY on October 26, 1920 a daughter of the late Luigi and Olivetta (DeJulio) D'Ambrosi. She attended schools in Rensselaer, NY and graduated from St. John's Academy in Rensselaer, NY and moved to Pittsfield in 1946. She was employed at the Berkshire Eagle for several years, Hancock Shaker Village and was last employed by the Pittsfield School Cafeteria Dept., retiring at the age of 86. Celestine was a communicant of the former Mt. Carmel Church and a member of its Ladies Guild and was currently a communicant of St. Joseph's Church and a member of the St. Ann's Society. She enjoyed Bingo, going to casinos, slot machines, baking, cooking, candlepin bowling and cheering for the Boston Red Sox.
Celestine was the widow of Benjamin P. Campoli who died on May 23, 1968 and they were married on June 8, 1946. Survivors include her three sons, Robert A. Campoli and his wife Mary, Paul J. Campoli and his wife Sandra, Michael B. Campoli all of Pittsfield; two brothers, Anthony D'Ambrosi and his wife Isabel of Wyantskill, NY, Louis D'Ambrosi and his wife Dolores of East Greenbush, NY; her sister, Beatrice O. Zaccari of Pittsfield; six grandchildren, Benjamin, Jonathan, Timothy, Christopher and Ross Campoli, Alexandra Wright; three step grandsons, Scott, Matthew and Mark Jacobs; eight great-grandchildren; twelve step great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Joseph M. Campoli; her two brothers, Philip and Alexander Lombardi; her three sisters, Mary Colangione, Virginia Mulligan, Kathleen Rima.
The family would like to extend a sincere Thank You to all at Mt. Greylock Extended Care Facility for their kindness, love and support shown to Celestine, the family is eternally grateful.
Funeral Notice: Calling Hours will be Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA 01201. Funeral Services will take place Tuesday, May 7, at 9:00 A.M. from the funeral home followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church, 414 North St., Pittsfield with the Rev. Timothy J. Campoli, Pastor of Blessed Sacrament Church, Greenfield, MA and a nephew of Celestine, officiating. Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 4, 2019