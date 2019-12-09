|
Celia B. (Lipinski) Wilk, 91, passed away on Friday, December 6th, 2019, at Wingate Nursing Home of Sudbury where she lived the past seven months. She was born in Adams on November 16th, 1928, the daughter of the late Zigmond and Isabelle (Kozik) Lipinski. She attended Adams Schools and graduated from Adams High School with the Class of 1948. Mrs. Wilk worked for many years at the former Sprague Electric Company until the plant closed in 1985. She last worked at Berkshire Life Insurance Company in Pittsfield MA until she retired in 1993.
She was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams, where she had been part of the sit in to keep the church open. She was also a member of the St. Stanislaus Kostka Society. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, knitting, and loved listening and dancing to Polish music. She was an avid golfer and a former member of Stamford Valley Golf Course in Stamford VT. After she retired, she looked forward to spending the winter months, in Florida, with her late husband.
Her husband, Matthew F. Wilk, whom she married on July 5, 1948, died on July 12, 2004. She is survived by her five children; two daughters, Cynthia Senecal of Marlborough, Christine Oldfield and husband Douglas of Westford; three sons, Thomas Wilk of Charlton, Wayne Wilk of Framingham and his partner Deborah Barber-Donovan and Daniel Wilk and wife Janet of West Roxbury, eight grandchildren, Jason Senecal of Boca Raton, FL. Jeff Senecal of Marlborough, Sarah Onoroski of Lowell, Alex Oldfield of Denver CO, Julie & Daniel Wilk of West Roxbury, Thomas & Cole Wilk of Douglas as well as two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Joseph Lipinski of Adams and sister Frances Kordana of Pittsfield.
Calling hours at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, are Thursday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams, celebrated by Rev. Steven Monesanti, Pastor. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to The Parish of St. John Paul II for St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, P.O. Box 231, Adams, MA 01220 or to , 75 Sylvan Street, Danvers, MA 01923 (Hospice Support).
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 9, 2019