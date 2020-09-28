1/1
Celia H. Barbeau
1930 - 2020
Mrs. Celia H. (Wegrzyn) Barbeau, 89, of Adams, died Friday morning, September 25, 2020, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She was born in Adams on September 27, 1930, a daughter of the late Albert and Apolonia (Nowak) Wegrzyn. She attended Adams schools, and graduated from high school in Enfield, CT. Mrs. Barbeau worked at the former Sprague Electric Co. in North Adams for many years. She later worked briefly for the former Ico Rally Co. in North Adams. She was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams. She enjoyed Polka dances and cooking Polish cuisine. Her husband, Bernard R. Barbeau, whom she married on May 5, 1956, died on December 16, 2016. She is survived by two sons, David Barbeau and his wife, Patti, of Drury, MA and Kevin Barbeau of Reynolds, North Dakota; one daughter, Tanya Barbeau and her spouse, Stacy Jackson of Raynham, MA; one sister, Emily Bednarczyk of Pittsfield; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Robert, Jacob, Cole, Luke, Justin and Jasmyne; six great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was predeceased by five brothers, John, Casimer, Theodore, Joseph and Walter Wegrzyn; and by two sisters, Sophie Krzanik and Phyllis Wegrzyn. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30th at 12 Noon in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery, Adams. Calling hours at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, are Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM. Due to current public health regulations, wearing of face masks and social distancing will be strictly enforced at the funeral home and cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to any charity of the donor's choice. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Paciorek Funeral Home
SEP
30
Graveside service
12:00 PM
St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Paciorek Funeral Home
13 Hoosac St
Adams, MA 01220
(413) 743-0815
