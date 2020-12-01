Chad Kenneth Williams, 46, of Lee, passed away Saturday, November 28th at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born on August 27, 1974, the son of Albert "Bert" and the late Karen Winters Williams. He was a 1996 graduate of Lenox Memorial High School.
Chad loved to keep active. He enjoyed golfing with the Berkshire Tee Timers, loved bowling and watching NASCAR. Chad was a longtime downhill skier in the Special Olympics at Butternut Basin and was part of the Red Raiders for 39 years. Chad, along with lifelong friend, Jon Clark, helped manage the Lee High School Wildcats teams. He rarely missed a Wildcats basketball game; he loved cheering on the boys and girls teams. When not watching or participating in sports, Chad loved riding his four-wheeler and spending time with his family.
Besides his father, "Bert" Williams, Chad leaves behind his two brothers: Keith Williams and his wife Sandi of Lee and Timothy Williams and his wife Diane (DeeDee) of Lee. In addition he leaves his nieces and nephew: Ashley, Linsey, Cayce and Dominic.
In addition to his mother, Karen Williams, Chad was predeceased by his nephew, Nicholas Williams.
A Graveside Service will be held at the Tyringham Cemetery at 11AM on Thursday, December 3, 2020 with Rev. Janet McKinstry officiating. The family will receive friends at the Kelly Funeral Home Wednesday from 4 to 6PM.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the Visiting Hours. We ask that people enter through the Main Street entrance in the front of the building and exit through our parking lot door.
In lieu of flowers donations in Chad's memory may be made to Berkshire County Special Olympics Red Raiders, in care of Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main Street, Lee, MA 01238. If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net