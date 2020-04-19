|
|
Charlene Zanini Fulcher, 67, of Franklin New Hampshire, died peacefully in her sleep on April 15, 2020.
She was born in Great Barrington, MA on May 3, 1952 to Charles and Mildred "Millie" Zanini. She was the oldest of three children.
She attended Monument Mountain Regional High School where she was active in the Pep Club, the school's Newspaper, the American Indian Club, and the Yearbook Committee. She also led the float committee. She graduated with honors in 1970. She went on to attend LaBarron Hairdressing Academy, graduating in 1971. She married Richard A. Fulcher, Jr. on August 5, 1972.
Known for her quick wit, generous heart and creative talents, Charlene spent most of her professional career in creative fields, first as a hairdresser and then moving into the textile industry.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Richard A Fulcher, Jr. of Franklin, NH, her daughter Christie Osborne and son-in-law Dustin Osborne of Mammoth Lakes CA, her son Craig Fulcher of Lee, MA, her daughter Stacey Fulcher of Fort Riley, KS, her sister, Melanie Zanini of Big Pine Key, FL, her brother John Zanini of Minneapolis, MN, and her grandson Nicholas Shapiro and his wife Nallely Shapiro of South Korea.
She was predeceased by her mother Mildred Zanini (nee Brescia), her father Charles Zanini, her granddaughter Michaela Fulcher, and her grandson Jaleel Keeshaun Kitchings.
In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted in Charlene's name at the Twin Rivers Interfaith Food Pantry, 2 Central St., Franklin, NH 03235. Thibault-Neun Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Franklin is assisting Charlene's family and an online guestbook is available at neunfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 19, 2020