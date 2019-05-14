Home

Charlene M. Wyand Obituary
Charlene Marie Wyand, 63, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away May 5, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center.

She was born in Pittsfield on April 24, 1956 to Richard F. and Geraldine Wilson Guzzy. A graduate of Pittsfield High School, she went on to marry Andrew Scott Wyand, who predeceased her on October 5, 2007.

Mrs. Wyand worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant, having worked for Aladco and Springside Nursing Home.

A communicant of St. Mark Church, she enjoyed coloring and playing video and computer games.

She leaves behind her son, Michael Wyand of Pittsfield; daughter, Diane Wyand of Pittsfield; two sisters, Donna Moran of Zebulon, NC, and Joan Beverly of Florida, MA; and her granddaughter, Caitlin Shackett. She was predeceased by her brother, Francis Guzzy.

To view full obituary and service details, please visit www.deryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 14, 2019
