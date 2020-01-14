Home

Charlene Schjeldahl


1917 - 2020
Charlene Schjeldahl Obituary
Adored mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and lifelong book lover Charlene Schjeldahl died in Oneonta, New York, on January 9, 2020, at the age of 102.

Charlene is survived by five children: Peter, Ann, Peggy, Don and Mary; five grandchildren: Mary Ann, Jessica, Ada, Anna, and Caleb; and eleven great-grandchildren: Olivia, Andrew Blake, Ryleigh, Cameron, Eamon, Griffin, Oliver, Sam, Lily, Laney, and Cole.

Charlene's funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, 14 Grand Street, Oneonta, with two hours of visitation beforehand.

Rather than customary condolences, the family requests that donations be made to the Jeremy Morris Scholarship Fund, College Advancement, SUNY Delhi, 454 Delhi Drive, Delhi, New York 13753.

To view Charlene's memorial video and offer condolences to the family, please visit: www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by the Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home, Oneonta.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 14, 2020
