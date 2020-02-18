|
Charles Anthony Daley, 62, formerly of 28 Winter Street, Pittsfield, MA, passed away February 16, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on December 6, 1958, he was the son of the late Raymond T. and Josephine Monterosso Daley.
He attended Pittsfield Schools and worked for a few years at Goodwill Industries.
He attended St. Mary's Church and St. Joseph's Church. He enjoyed shopping and walking and music.
Mr. Daley is survived by his five brothers, Raymond A. Daley and wife, Susan of Dalton, James C. Daley of Pittsfield, Frank J. Daley of Pittsfield, Anthony J. Daley and wife, Geraldine of Pittsfield, and Joseph R. Daley and wife, Nina of Ashley Falls, MA; his sister, Rita Daley and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by another brother, also named Anthony, as an infant; his sister, Maryann Liebenow, and his aunt, Catherine Monterosso.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services for Mr. Daley will be held, THURSDAY, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. St. Joseph's Cemetery, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Calling hours will be held WEDNESDAY, from 4-7pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 18, 2020