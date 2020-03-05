|
|
Mr. Charles A. Dolle, 89, of Pownal, VT, died Saturday morning, February 29, 2020, at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington, VT. He was born in North Adams on Aug. 13, 1930, a son of the late Adolph and Elsie (Hoellerich) Dolle, and attended schools in Stamford, VT. Mr. Dolle last worked as a lumber grader at Northeast Wood Products in Pownal for many years. His wife, the former Shirley Brundige, died on June 22, 2019. He is survived by two sons, Charles W. Dolle and his wife, Corrie, of Stamford, VT and John Dolle of Pownal, VT; two brothers, Wallace Dolle, and Carl Dolle and his wife, Shirley, both of Stamford, VT; a sister, Alice Brown of Williamstown; three grandchildren, Kevin Soucie, Makenna Dolle and Jenave Dolle; a step grandson, Connor Berard; as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. He was predeceased by a son, James Edward Dolle on Sept. 14, 1994; and by a sister, Doris Wood, on Aug. 20, 2016. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6th, at 1:00 PM in the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams, MA 01220. Rev. William D. Furey, Pastor of Berkshire Union Chapel will officiate. Burial will follow in Southview Cemetery, North Adams. A calling hour will be held Friday from 12 Noon until the service, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to his family to help defray funeral expenses. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 5, 2020