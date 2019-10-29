|
|
Charles Anthony Simonelli, 72 of Pittsfield, MA, passed away October 21, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
Born in Pittsfield on January 18, 1947, he was a son of Charles and Evelyn Fraley Simonelli. A graduate of Pittsfield High School, he went on to join the US Air Force, where he was a Sergeant during Viet Nam.
Mr. Simonelli worked at the Berkshire County House of Corrections, then became a police officer in West Stockbridge. He also worked Security at Berkshire Medical Center and then went back to Berkshire County House of Corrections for a second time, from which he retired in 2015.
He leaves behind his daughter, Andrea Simonelli of Pittsfield; son, Todd Simonelli of Pittsfield; brother, Anthony Simonelli of Pittsfield; his partner, Mary Beth Street of Pittsfield; as well as his niece and nephew.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019