Mr. Charles "Charlie/Chach" H. Beuth, 72, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on July 25, 1948, the son of the late Charles and Madeline (Bailey) Beuth, he graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1966 where he was on the 1966 state championship baseball team.
Charlie enlisted in the United States Army Reserves, where he proudly served his country from 1967 to 1969.
He began his career at General Electric remaining through the transition to General Dynamics. During his 42 years of dedicated service he was a supervisor of the Stationary Department and oversaw the Calibration lab.
Charlie was a youth basketball coach at the Boys and Girls club for many years when his own children were younger. He was a devoted and dedicated caretaker of his wife Linda who battled Multiple Sclerosis for over 30 years. He was very active in the Multiple Sclerosis Society organizing yearly MS Walkathons for several years.
Charlie was predeceased by his beloved wife of 47 years, the former Linda Bordeleau, whom he married at the Notre Dame Church in Pittsfield on April 24, 1970. Linda passed away on December 28, 2017. He leaves behind his children, Kristi Schilling, Timothy Beuth, Lori Moran, and Katie Beuth, as well as his siblings, Joan DaFarra, Pamela Beuth, and Thomas Beuth. Charlie is also survived by his dear grandchildren, Brenna, Kendall, and Brady Schilling, and Kaleb Moran. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his brother, James Beuth.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Mr. Charles H. Beuth will be Thursday, August 27, 2020, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. A time of visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Berkshire Medical Center Step Down Unit in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.