Charles C. Smith
1943 - 2020
Charles Clinton Smith, 76 of Pittsfield, MA, passed away August 10, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.

He was born in Pittsfield on December 9, 1943 to the late William J. Smith, Sr. and Stella Jayson Smith.

He attended Pittsfield Schools and was last employed as a maintenance man for the former Hillcrest Hospital.

Charles leaves behind his brother, Robert Smith of Pittsfield; two sisters, Dianne Smith of Pittsfield with whom he resided and Beverly Sprung of NY. He was predeceased by two brothers, William Smith, Jr. and Richard A. Smith and a sister, Carol A. Stone.

There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
