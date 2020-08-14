Charles Clinton Smith, 76 of Pittsfield, MA, passed away August 10, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Pittsfield on December 9, 1943 to the late William J. Smith, Sr. and Stella Jayson Smith.
He attended Pittsfield Schools and was last employed as a maintenance man for the former Hillcrest Hospital.
Charles leaves behind his brother, Robert Smith of Pittsfield; two sisters, Dianne Smith of Pittsfield with whom he resided and Beverly Sprung of NY. He was predeceased by two brothers, William Smith, Jr. and Richard A. Smith and a sister, Carol A. Stone.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.