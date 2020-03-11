|
Charles C. Stickles, Jr., 71, of Peru died Friday, March 6th at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Charlie was born in Pittsfield on March 21, 1948, the son of the late Charles C. Stickles and Constance Crosby Stickles. He attended local schools and was a 1966 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
He served in the US Army and was a Vietnam War veteran. Charlie was employed for 32 years by the US Postal Service and retired as the Middlefield Postmaster in 2012.
He enjoyed coin collecting, fire arms, motorcycles, and muscle cars but mostly he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
On July 1, 2006 he married the love of his life, Jennifer Stark at their home in Peru.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons; Charles C. Stickles, III and Aaron Stickles (Breanna Kearns) and their two children, Liam and Grayson, all of Pittsfield. He also leaves his brother Robert of Arizona and his step-son, Rory Stark (Jennifer) of New Mexico, and their children, Skyla, Baeleigh, Reighley, Nicholas, Kaylee, and Alex, as well as a large extended family. He also leaves his lifelong best friends, Bob Brassard (Joyce) of Ellenton, FL., and David Fournier (Melanie) of North Hampton, MA.
He and his family would like to thank the Hinsdale, Peru, County Ambulance Service, BMC Emergency Room, and CCU personnel for their care in his final days.
Funeral Notice: Services for Mr. Charles C. Stickles, Jr., will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240 with Pastor Jennifer Kimball, officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Calling hours will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlies memory may be made to the Charlie Stickles Grandchildren Fund in care of the funeral home.
To share memories and stories please visit rochefuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 11, 2020