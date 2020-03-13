Home

Charles E. Tenney


1925 - 2020
Charles E. Tenney Obituary
Stockbridge - Charles (Chig) E. Tenney, 94, a lifelong resident of Stockbridge, MA, peacefully passed away at his home on March 6, 2020.

Mr. Tenney is survived by his fiance, Helen McCormick; two sons, Wayne C. Tenney and his wife Lisa of West Stockbridge, Gary L. Tenney and his partner Janet of North Myrtle Beach, SC, daughter Karen Tenney Williams of Stockbridge; sisters Gladys LaGrant of Lee and Grace Pixley of Stockbridge, brother Herbert Tenney of South Egremont; Helen McCormick's son and daughter-in-law Craig and Lisa McCormick; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Mr. Tenney was predeceased by his brothers, Donald, Ralph, Raymond and Robert Tenney.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

Donations in memory of Mr. Tenney can be made to Hospice of Western and Central MA in care of Finnerty and Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 13, 2020
