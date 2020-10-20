Charles Edgar Vreeland was born on July 14th, 1929 in Lee, MA to Charles and Clara (Wooden) Vreeland. He lived his whole life in the Berkshires where he met Bertha Stanard. The two married on October 12th, 1954. Through 66 incredible years of marriage, they had six children, twelve grandchildren, two step grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, seven step great grandchildren, and one 'adopted' grandchild. Charles passed away on their wedding anniversary in their Becket home he built with his own hands.
From a young age, Charles worked as a pipe-fitter in the local paper mills. He started work for the Westfield River Paper Co, and later worked for Mead and Kimberly-Clark. He retired from that work in 1991. In addition to his work in the mills, Charles was a member of the US Army for three years as a Sergeant First Class. During that time, Charles served in the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany. Even after retiring, Charles was not one to take it easy, and could often be seen chopping wood in his front yard.
Although he was always hard working, that never stopped him from spending time doing the things he loved with his family. Charles had a passion for fishing that he developed in his youth. He loved sharing that part of his life with Bertha, his children, grandchildren, and the rest of his family. He especially loved ice fishing during the long Berkshire winters at the local lakes and ponds. Along with fishing, he enjoyed other physical activities that allowed him to spend time with his family and nature. He was well-known in the area from his warmth and kindness - always extending greetings to those he met along his regular walks down Fred Snow Rd with Bertha and his dogs.
Pa, as he was affectionately known, will always be remembered by his loving family that includes his wife, Bertha, and children, Albert Vreeland and his wife Sharon of Gulf Shores, AL; Dale Vreeland of Hinsdale; Neal Vreeland and his wife Christina of Becket; Lisa Arguedas and her husband Carlos of Seal Beach, CA; and Stacie Fitch and her husband Michael of South Hadley. He'll also live on through fourteen of his grandchildren and all seventeen of his great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Donald, and grandson, Aarron.
There will be no calling hours. Donations can be made in his name to Hospice of the Berkshires and Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter through Kelly's Funeral Home. A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
