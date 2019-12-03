|
Charles ("Charlie") F. Fenton Jr., died peacefully on November 28th at PineHill Assisted Living at Kimball Farms in Lenox, MA. Charlie had been a resident at PineHill since September, 2017 and had made many friends amongst the residents and staff. The Aides at Pine Hills lovingly cared for Charlie up until the time of his passing.
Charlie was born in Brockton, MA on January 15, 1926, the son of Charles Francis and Gertrude Agnes (Powers) Fenton. Charlie grew up in the Auburn, Maine area and the Mattapan and Hyde Park neighborhoods of Boston. Charlie attended the Boston Public Schools through the eleventh grade. During his senior year in High School Charlie dropped out of school to serve his country in World War II. Charlie always joked that he enlisted in the United States Navy because he knew he would always have a roof over his head and three squares a day. Charlie was assigned to DE-112 The U.S.S. Carter and patrolled in the North Atlantic during the war. The U.S.S. Carter saw battle during the war and ended up sinking a German U-Boat. After V-E Day the U.S.S. Carter seized another German U-Boat loaded with a German General and gold that the Nazi's were attempting to smuggle out of Europe.
After his service Charlie returned to the Boston area and entered the family shoe making business which later became the Jerry Miller Shoe Company based in Brockton, MA. Charlie worked in the family business where they produced specialty made orthopedic shoes for people with foot and ankle issues until 1989. Charlie was most proud that he knew how to operate each machine in the factory and about the number of people that walked comfortably again.
On June 28, 1952 Charlie married the love of his life, Joyce Louise (Kirby) Fenton. Charlie and Joyce were married for 55 years until Joyce's death in April 2008. During their years together Charlie and Joyce made their home in Brockton, MA and lived a full and happy life while raising 5 children. Upon retirement Charlie and Joyce spent a year traveling the country in their Airstream trailer before settling into semi-retired life on Cape Cod. For several years Charlie and Joyce were live-in managers for the former Hargood House on Commercial Street in Provincetown, MA. Charlie and Joyce lived their final years together in South Yarmouth. During their time together in South Yarmouth Charlie worked as a clerk at The Used Tool Store where he met a variety of people and sold some different and unique tools. After Joyce's passing Charlie passed his time in South Yarmouth playing poker with several friends from his neighborhood as well as the Yarmouth Senior Center.
Charlie's other passions including being a private pilot and he once re-built a Piper J-3 Cub in the garage of the family home in Brockton. Charlie was well known for telling Joyce and the rest of the family that "Saturday's were made for flying". Charlie was also an animal lover having owned several dogs and cats during his lifetime. Most of the dogs Charlie and the family owned were rescues from the Buddy Dog Animal Shelter in Brockton.
Besides Joyce, Charlie is pre-deceased by his sister Marilyn who passed away in 1930 and his brother David who passed away in 1993. Charlie leaves behind his brother Donald of Dallas, TX.
Charlie is survived by four sons: Charles F. Fenton III and his wife Vicki of Atlanta, GA, Kip Fenton of Holliston, MA, Michael J. Fenton of Easton, MA and Christopher P. Fenton and his wife Veronica of Lenox, MA; one daughter: Susan M. Fenton and her husband Michael J. Barry of Boston, MA. Charlie also leaves behind nine grandchildren: Louise, Thomas, Abigail, Matthew, Sarah, Sasha, Daria, Sean and Kaylee.
A memorial service will be held on December 8th at 11:00AM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee followed by a reception at Christopher and Veronica's home in Lenox. Charlie will be reunited with Joyce in burial at a later date in The Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to Soldier On or the Staff Appreciation Fund at Kimball Farms in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 3, 2019