Charles F. Scace passed away on June 15, 2020 in Spring Hill, FL with his loving wife Jean by his side. Charlie was born in Pittsfield, MA on March 11, 1945 to William Scace IV & Lorna (Edwards) Scace, and raised on the Scace Farm.
He is survived by his wife Jean; son David; 5-siblings: Lorna, William, Stephen, John & Anne. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Isabel Lewis & son-in-law Steven Atwell.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's name can be made to "Pop Cares" P.O. Box 482, Williamstown, MA 01267.
Services will be held at a later date. For the full obituary please visit http://obits.dignitymemorial.com/dignity-memorial/obituary.aspx?n=Charles-Scace&lc=1966&pid=196350230&mid=9222548
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 27, 2020.