Charles H. Tompkins Jr.


1930 - 2020
Charles H. Tompkins Jr. Obituary
Charles H. Tompkins JR, 89, of Clarksburg died on Saturday February 10, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center. He was born on May 22, 1930 in Somerset, MA a son of the late Charles H. & Mary (Dailey) Tompkins.

He attended Pottersville Grammar School in Somerset, class of 1944 and in 1948 was a graduate of Somerset High School. Charles attained a bachelor of science in chemistry, with honors from Bradford Durfee College of Technology in Fall River, MA (now University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.)

In 1959 he arrived in North Adams to begin employment at Sprague Electric Company. He was employed as a researcher for many years and retired in 1995.

Charles married Joan M. (Blanchette) O'Neill, she died on April 2, 2013. Charles is survived by his daughter, Sharon O'Neill of Gorham, NH, Brother George Tompkins of Somerset, MA, and a sister Dorothy D'Arruda of Fayetteville, NC and three nephews.

FUNERAL NOTICE: At the family's request services for Charles will take place at a later date. Burial will be in Clarksburg Cemetery in the springtime. Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home -CENTRAL CHAPEL 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247 is entrusted with arrangements. To add to the book of memories please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 15, 2020
