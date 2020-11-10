Charles Joseph "Chuck" Belch, 63, of Adams, died Friday, November 6, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center, North Adams. He was born in Adams on October 15, 1957, a son of Irene (Gutowski) Belch and the late Joseph L. Belch, Jr. He attended Adams schools, graduating from Hoosac Valley High School with the Class of 1975. He then attended Framingham State College. Chuck was employed as an electronic test man at General Dynamics in Pittsfield for many years. He was a communicant of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Adams. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, boating and snowmobiling. He was a passionate skier, and competed in downhill ski races all across New England. He had also worked as a ski instructor and Ski Patrol member at Brodie Mountain and Jiminy Peak. He is survived by his mother, Irene Belch, of Adams; two brothers, Joseph Belch and his wife, Lisa, of Pittsburgh, PA, and Christopher "Chip" Belch of Adams; his girlfriend, Anna, of Adams; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours are Monday, November 9th, from 5 to 7 PM at the PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St. Adams. A graveside service will be conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 10th, at 11:00 AM in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Adams. Due to current regulations, use of face masks and social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and cemetery. Occupancy at the funeral home will be limited, so we ask your patience while waiting to enter. The family requests the omission of flowers, and suggests memorial donations be made to St. Stanislaus School, 108 Summer St. Adams, MA 01220. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com