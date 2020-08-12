Charles J. Menard, 66, passed away on August 6, 2020 at his home in Poughkeepsie, NY. Born on May 26, 1954 in Pittsfield, MA he was the son of the late Antoine and Ella Warner Menard. He was raised in Great Barrington and attended local schools then graduating from Mountain Monument Regional High School. He also lived in Dalton, MA for many years.
Charles worked in retail until retiring. A very civic minded man, he volunteered at the Poughkeepsie Food Pantry every Wednesday. He was also a proud member of the Exempt Fire Association in Poughkeepsie.
"Charlie" as he was referred to by his many friends, leaves his beloved daughter Amanda Lynn Cross and her husband Jason of New Marlborough, MA. He also leaves his four brothers Phillip, Anthony, Peter & Joseph Menard and his four sisters Ella Dean, Barbara Hickle and Florence and Bernadette Menard. He was uncle to his many nieces and nephews and a wonderful friend to many!
SERVICE-Calling hours will be Wed, Aug 12th from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thurs, Aug 13 at noon at the Lee Memorial Cemetery in Mill River, MA. Covid-19 regulations will be observed at both gatherings.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA. 01230. Who will forward them to a food bank in Poughkeepsie, NY in Charles' memory. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com