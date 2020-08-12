1/
Charles J. Menard
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles J. Menard, 66, passed away on August 6, 2020 at his home in Poughkeepsie, NY. Born on May 26, 1954 in Pittsfield, MA he was the son of the late Antoine and Ella Warner Menard. He was raised in Great Barrington and attended local schools then graduating from Mountain Monument Regional High School. He also lived in Dalton, MA for many years.

Charles worked in retail until retiring. A very civic minded man, he volunteered at the Poughkeepsie Food Pantry every Wednesday. He was also a proud member of the Exempt Fire Association in Poughkeepsie.

"Charlie" as he was referred to by his many friends, leaves his beloved daughter Amanda Lynn Cross and her husband Jason of New Marlborough, MA. He also leaves his four brothers Phillip, Anthony, Peter & Joseph Menard and his four sisters Ella Dean, Barbara Hickle and Florence and Bernadette Menard. He was uncle to his many nieces and nephews and a wonderful friend to many!

SERVICE-Calling hours will be Wed, Aug 12th from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Thurs, Aug 13 at noon at the Lee Memorial Cemetery in Mill River, MA. Covid-19 regulations will be observed at both gatherings.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA. 01230. Who will forward them to a food bank in Poughkeepsie, NY in Charles' memory. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved