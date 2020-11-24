Charles James Mole, 92, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away November 21, 2020 at Craneville Place in Dalton.



Born in Pittsfield on December 28, 1927, he was the son of Frank and Rose Sinopoli Mole.



A 1945 graduate of Pittsfield High School, Mr. Mole served with the US Air Force from 1946 to 1947.



He married the former Teresa Caccamo on May 7, 1949. They celebrated 71 years of marriage this year!



Charles was a skilled toolmaker, working first for Hamilton Standard and then for General Electric Power and Ordnance. He retired from GE after 25 years of service and established MRM Machine & Tool, which he operated with his partners, retiring in 1995.



In the sixties, Charles was an umpire for local youth baseball organizations. In later years he would often stop by Clapp Park after work and watch a game. In the summers, he was a parking attendant at Tanglewood and then at the after-parties the Koussevitsky's would host at Saranac.



Charles loved all sports, but his favorite was thoroughbred horse racing. Over the years, he attended events at all the regional venues, but he and Teresa especially loved Saratoga and fun times they had meeting their "Albany" niece and nephews there. He was a skilled bowler and played in local leagues for many years. He so enjoyed those Friday evenings with his dear friend "Rit" Flynn and his brother-in-law Al.



Charles loved the beach and took his family to Cape Cod every summer for wonderful vacations shared also with his extensive family of aunts, uncles, and cousins.



In his long retirement, he and Teresa traveled frequently and spent long visits with his mother and siblings in Florida and Georgia. Perhaps more than this, he truly enjoyed the time that he was able to spend with his beloved grandchildren - babysitting, in Disney World and attending their sports competitions.



He is survived by his wife, Tersa Caccamo Mole; daughters, Karen Barry and husband John A. Barry, Jr; Linda Supranowicz and husband Stephen Supranowicz; grandchildren, Caroline Barry and Erin Barry; siblings, Anthony Mole (deceased, wife Barbara), Frank Mole (deceased, wife Lee), Robert Mole and wife Sue, Joseph Penna and wife Marsha, Mary Letourneau (deceased, husband Earl) and Rose Marie Thornton (husband Tom); sisters and brothers in-law, Dominic Caccamo (deceased, wife Nellie), Alfred Caccamo (deceased, wife Marilyn) and Rose Agostino (deceased, husband Dominic); as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Charles will be remembered for his smiling face, his kindness and generosity to all.



The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers at Craneville Place for all their attention and kindness to Charles over the past year.



Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115 or St. Jude's, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. DERY FUNERAL HOME is handling the arrangements.



