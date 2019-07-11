|
|
Charles John "Charlie" Allessio, 84, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away July 8, 2019 at his home.
Born in Pittsfield on July 17, 1934 to the late John and Josephine Librizzi Allessio, he was a 1953 graduate of St. Joseph High School.
He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.
Mr. Allessio married the former, Maureen M. O'Neil in 1966.
He worked as an electrician for 63 years, and was a member of the local IBEW Union. He also was the Electrical Inspector for over 25 years in the Town of Richmond.
Charlie was a fan of the New York Yankees and New England Patriots. He attended St. Charles Church and enjoyed good Italian food, and Century Boats.
He leaves behind his beloved wife, Maureen Allessio; two sons, Marc A. Allessio and wife Candy of Pittsfield, and Michael A. Allessio of Cape Coral, FL; six grandchildren, Cheyenne, Tierra, Alex, Lauren, Bryson and Jackson; two brothers, Philip J. Allessio of Plainfield, MA and David P. Allessio of Springfield, MA; as well as his brother-in-law, John O'Neil and wife Hulda of Pittsfield.
He was predeceased by his brother Thomas M. Allessio.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Allessio will be held, FRIDAY, JULY 12, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 1:00pm at St. Charles Church, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Calling hours will precede the service from 11:30am to 12:30pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME in Pittsfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Sisters of St. Joseph in care of the funeral home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 11, 2019