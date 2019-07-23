|
|
Charles M. "Tunk" Loring Jr., 83, died Thursday morning at his home on Cold Spring Road in Otis.
He was born on July 31, 1935, in Pittsfield, MA, the son of Charles M. and Beatrice Rowley Loring Sr. He was a 1954 graduate of Lee High School.
After graduating from High School he worked in the logging industry. In 1958 he entered the US Army. After the service he worked as an equipment operator for various construction companies and was a member of the Local 98 Union for 33 years retiring in 2000.
Mr. Loring was a long time member of the Tyringham Fire Department, an avid hunter and enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren. Although he lived in Otis, Tyringham was his "Home".
He is survived by his wife, the former Dierdre Curtin, whom he married on June 14, 1963; two sons: Chuck (Kathie) Loring of New Marlborough and Tony (Sara) Loring of Otis; two daughters: Rhonda (Don) LaBombard of Otis and Elaine Arnold of Otis; three brothers: Russ (Margaret) Loring, Ben (Roberta) Loring and Joe (Evelyn) Loring all of Otis; one sister: Rosa (Walt) Alward of Lenox; eleven grandchildren: Dylan (Abby) Winters, Isaac Winters, Bryan (Kate) Arnold, Jordan (Meghann) Arnold, MacKenzie and Michaela Loring, Megan, Will and Charlie Loring, Nick Chris and Jordan LaBombard; one great grandson: Jackson Arnold. He is predeceased by a brother: James Loring, a sister: Ada Elaine Loring and a nephew: Joseph T. Loring Jr.
Funeral Services for Charles "Tunk" Loring will be on Thursday, July 25th at 11 AM at the Tyringham Union Church with the Rev. Janet McKinstry, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in the Cold Spring Road Cemetery on Cold Spring Road in Otis. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, July 24th, from 4-7 PM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee. In lieu of flowers friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Otis Rescue Squad or the Tyringham Union Church in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
The family would like to thank all of his caregivers including Jackie Nicholas and Kindred Care.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 23, 2019