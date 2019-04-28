|
Charles M. Seiger Jr. passed away June 24, 2018 in Orlando, Florida, where he resided with his wife Betty (Hohman) Seiger. He was a former longtime resident and Chief of Police of the Town of Egremont.
Charles leaves behind his wife Betty of 17 years, his four children; Janice and husband Ken Schumacher of Great Barrington, Carl and wife Maura of Tyringham, Robert of Kennesaw, GA, Richard and wife Martha of Pittsfield, 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 4 stepchildren.
Charles was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Carolyn Warner, and his three siblings Marybeth, Thomas, and Raymond Seiger.
SERVICES - The family of Charles M. Seiger, Jr. will receive friends on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington, MA immediately followed by a graveside service at Hillside Cemetery in Egremont, MA, conducted by Deacon Richard Magenis.
Donations in memory of Charles may be made to the through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 28, 2019