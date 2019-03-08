|
Charles Paul Davis, born March 21st, 1958 passed away at home Friday, March 1st in Pittsfield, MA. A long time resident of Sheffield, MA, Charles attended Mt. Everett Regional School and was currently working at Custom Extrusion Inc. until his illness caused him to leave.
Charles leaves behind his wife Terry of 47 years. His two daughters, Brenda Davis Eichstedt of Sheffield, MA and her husband Michael. Amanda Davis of Pittsfield, MA and her boyfriend Scot. And Richard Ball of Stockbridge, MA whom he considered his son. Four grandchildren, Auston, Mikalyn and Emaily Eichstedt and Anthony Davis. Two sisters, Sandra Trudeau and her husband Mort and Donna Handlowich. And one brother, Richard Davis.
Charles also leaves behind a loving mother in law, Diane Martin and father in law Richard "Buzz" Hankey. Along with many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his mother, Mabel Elizabeth Nash and his sister, Rose Marie Parmalee.
Charles loved fishing, hunting, playing his guitar and singing country music. But most of all he loved sharing stories about his life. Every story he told has left a mark or impact on all who knew him.
Calling hours will be held at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington, MA on Saturday, March 16th from 12pm-2pm. Services will follow. A gathering for the celebration of his life will be held after the services at the Great Barrington VFW. All are welcome.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 8, 2019