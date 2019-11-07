|
Charles R. Kittle, 85 passed away peacefully in his sleep, early Sunday October 27, 2019.
He was the third child born to Raymond W. Kittle and Mabel E. Pratt on June 22, 1934 in Pittsfield.
His early years were spent in Dalton, graduating from Dalton High School 1952. He attended the University of Massachusetts after deciding to pursue a career in engineering. He graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1957.
He married Suzanne Wheeler on August 17, 1957 in Lee, MA. They then traveled to Dearborn, MI where he began his professional career at Ford Motor Co. as a Project Engineer.
He was hired by Crane & Co. in 1958 where he worked until he moved his family to Indiana and joined Union Carbide. After three years they transferred him to Connecticut. Realizing New England was where he wanted to be, he moved the family to Windsor, MA while working for Hill Engineering. Later coming full circle, he was hired again by Crane & Co. At his retirement in 1996 he was the Manager of the Engineering Dept.
He leaves five children; Stephen C. Kittle (Marcella) of Cape Coral, FL, Vandie L. Kittle of Pittsfield, twins Pamela G. Langlais of Louisville, KY and Patricia L. Hynes (Robert) of Pittsfield, MA and Christopher S. Kittle (Kerri) of Pittsfield, MA. He also leaves 13 grandchildren, ten grandsons and three granddaughters and 2 great granddaughters. He loved and enjoyed his children and grandchildren. Due to his being a firm disciplinarian the grandchildren lovingly called him "Grumpa".
Charlie was multitalented in drawing, painting, whittling and writing having written several novels. He was often dissatisfied with himself, always trying to do better.
He was a member of Wahconah Country Club. His favorite sport was golf which gave him ups and down frustrating him beyond words but never quitting.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert W. Kittle of Poultney, VT., his sister, Marjorie J. Wilson of Dalton, MA., and son in law Joseph Langlais of Peru, MA.
The family would like to thank the Hospice nurses, Ashley and Misty for their loving care during his final month.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Mr. Kittle will be held, SUNDAY, November 10, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at DERY-FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 890 E. Main St, DALTON, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to a .
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 7, 2019