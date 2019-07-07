Home

Charles Ray Doan Obituary
Charles Ray Doan, 70 of North Adams, MA passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center. Charles was born on the 4th of July, 1948 in Los Angeles, CA to Lyle Doan and Nancy McGlynn. He was a 1966 graduate of Adams High School, and attended Boston University for two years. He was an apprentice toolmaker for General Electric before his employment with Beloit Jones in Dalton, where he spent most of his career. When Beloit closed, he became Operations Manager for Pierce Machine until 2008 when he bought The Hub Restaurant. Charles ran The Hub with his family for 11 years, right up until his final days.

Charles is predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara Jean of 40 years. He leaves behind his daughter Kathryn Schilling of North Adams and daughter Natalie Herndon and her husband, Roger of Ringold, GA; two step-children Julie Field and David Field; two grandchildren, Josie May Schilling and Kenneth Herndon; three step-grandchildren Samantha Field, Bryan Field, and Jason Field; and two step great grandchildren Riylan Nielsen and Shawna Turner.

Charlie was a hard worker all of his life, had a heart of gold and a very unique sense of humor. He was a lifelong Baltimore Orioles fan, and enjoyed trips to the Casino and Saratoga Racetrack with his wife, Barbara. Charlie vacationed in York Beach and Cape Neddick, Maine every year with his family, a place that he always held close to his heart. Charlie was very loved, and will be greatly missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Per Charlie's request there will be no services and his ashes will be scattered off the coast of Maine. Memorial donations can be made to in care of FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS CENTRAL CHAPEL, 74 Marshall St. North Adams, MA 01247. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 7, 2019
