|
|
Chuck was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to Charles Thomas Powers and Gwendolyn Powers
He grew up in Lee, Massachusetts and graduated from Lee High School. He joined the Navy Reserve at the age of 17 and served on a destroyer, which patrolled Hawaii to Alaska. After the Navy he attended Bryant College in Providence, Rhode Island where he earned a degree in Business Administration.
Chuck moved to California and joined Santa Monica Police Department and then finished as Lieutenant at the Los Angeles District Attorney's office, Bureau of Investigation.
Chuck was an AYSO Soccer coach and he was active with Desert Jr. Golf for many years. He attended College of the Desert's Golf Program for 2 years.
He was an avid fan of USC and attended games for 20 years.
When his son got a college golf scholarship at University of Hawaii, he and his wife spent a lot of time in Hawaii. He loved music, dancing, dogs and sports.
He leaves behind, wife Barbara and 48 years of marriage, son Tim Powers (Jen), Grand-daughter, Spree; Step daughter Kelly Stuart, Grand-daughters Isabella; Kat(Cesar) and Great-grandson, Julian.
Thank you to the staff at Trinity Gardens, Serenity Hospice and the staff at EMCC.
He attended 5Star at Eisenhower Memory Care Center for three years.
Please send donations in his memory to Eisenhower Memory Care Center,
42201 Beacon Hill #A, Palm Desert, CA 92211
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 29, 2019