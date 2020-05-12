Charles S. Houghtling
1954 - 2020
Charles Sherman Houghtling, 66 of Pittsfield, MA passed away suddenly after an apparent heart attack on May 7, 2020.

Born in Dalton, MA on April 27, 1954, he was the son of the late Charles W. Houghtling and Bernice Eldrige Houghtling LaRouche.

He was educated in Dalton Schools. He married the former Lisa M. Daniels in 1992.

Mr. Houghtling worked as a mechanic for many years, having worked at the Berkshire Eagle for 10 years and for the City of Pittsfield as a mechanic in the Bus Fleet for 10 years.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a New England Patriots fan.

He leaves behind his wife, Lisa Houghtling of Pittsfield; three sons, Heath Houghtling of the state of Florida, Charles B. Houghtling of Pittsfield, MA, Robin W. Houghtling of Pittsfield, MA; his daughter, Heather Houghtling of Pittsfield, MA; brother, Robert Houghtling and wife Charlotte of Pittsfield, MA; sisters, Rose Calebaugh of Dalton, MA, Serena Houghtling Masdea of Pittsfield, MA and Billy-Jean McClarin of Michigan; six grandchildren and one great granddaughter; as well as his dogs, Mya and George. He also raised, Hunter Haywood of Pittsfield. He mentored a lot of the neighborhood kids as well as his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his three sisters, Robin Khnelee, Sue Houghtling, and Phyllis Houghtling.

FUNERAL NOTICE: There will be a private graveside service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA 01201.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Lisa, Im so sorry to hear of the passing of Charlie, I remember years of working with Charlie at the Berkshire Eagle. Thinking of you and your family. Ed Cowell
Ed Cowell
Coworker
May 12, 2020
My dear Lisa and family, please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you.
Joan Smith
May 12, 2020
Lisa and all of Charlie's family I offer my condolences on your loss. He was a very nice guy. May he rest in peace in the happy hunting grounds.
Joe Gomes
