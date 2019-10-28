|
Charles Thomas Batanglo, 91, of Dalton, MA, passed away October 24, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center.
He was born in Pittsfield on June 25, 1928, a son of the late John and Maria Aulincci Batanglo.
A 1946 graduate of Pittsfield High School, Mr. Batanglo married the former Doris M. Ferrero on June 16, 1951 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.
He worked at General Electric for 40 years, in the Power Transformer Department and Winding Department, retiring in 1987.
A communicant of St. Agnes Church in Dalton, he also enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Berkshire Hills Country Club. He built two homes with his late father-in-law on Eleanor Road and Sunnyside Drive. He also enjoyed reading and in his younger years, working on cars with his son.
He leaves behind his wife, Doris M. Batanglo of Dalton; two sons, Stephen J. Batanglo and wife Theresa of Dalton, and David J. Batanglo and wife Beth of Dalton; four grandchildren, Shaun Batanglo and wife Serena, Kaylee Batanglo, Jackie Lynn Rudd and husband Nathan and Nicholas Batanglo; five great-grandchildren, Ryker J. Brown, Madelyn Batanglo, Michael Batanglo, Evelyn Rudd, and Nora Rudd.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Thomas Batanglo, Joseph Pezzello, Felicia Riello, Philomena Blair, Carmella Martin and Ann D'Ascanio.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. Batanglo will be held, WEDNESDAY, October 30, 2019 from DERY- FOLEY FUNERAL HOME at 9:45 am with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at St. Agnes Church, celebrated by Rev. Christopher Malatesta, Pastor. Burial will follow in Ashuelot Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the service from 8:45 am to 9:45 am at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Agnes Church or a in care of the funeral home, 890 E. Main St, Dalton, MA 01226.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 28, 2019