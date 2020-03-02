Home

More Obituaries for Charles Cowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Cowell Jr.


1949 - 2020
Charles W. Cowell Jr. Obituary
Mr. Charles William Cowell, Jr., known to many as "Chuck the Plumber", 70, of Adams, died on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Sweet Brook Care Center in Williamstown. He was born in Boston on December 11, 1949, son of the late Charles and Carol (Doten) Cowell. After graduating high school he had attended Berkshire Community College in Pittsfield. Mr. Cowell worked as a self-employed plumber for many years and had also worked for CW Construction in Adams. He is survived by his two sisters, Charlene Carsno of Swansboro, NC and Fern Tucker of Florida, MA; six nieces and nephews, several great nieces and great nephews and his longtime friends Donny and Ginny Girard and their family. Funeral services and burial will be at a later date at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. The PACIOREK FUNERAL HOME, 13 Hoosac St., Adams, is in charge of arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, please go online to www.paciorekfuneral.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 2, 2020
